Nigeria: Many Dead in Attack, Counter-Attack At Kaduna-Katsina Border

4 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nonye Ekwenugo

The Kaduna State government at the weekend said military and other security agencies reported that several lives were lost in a series of killings and counter-killings in Giwa local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the killings and counter-killings occurred at Kaya community, which shares a boundary with Hayin Kaura village of Dandume local government area of Katsina State.

Aruwan said according to the security brief, the violence began on the 1st of January, 2021 when armed bandits attacked Kaya town and kidnapped some locals including two married women. The statement explained that the bandits were fiercely pursued by a combined team of volunteers from Kaya, and from Hayin Kaura village of Katsina State, in keeping with their practice of supporting security efforts in their respective communities.

Aruwan added that the bandits in the course of the confrontation kidnapped and killed one Shamsu Umar, a leader of the Kaya volunteers: "His corpse was found on the 2nd of January 2021 after a search operation in the forest.

On the same day as the recovery of the corpse, unidentified persons came across some herders, and in apparent retaliation for the killing of Shamsu Umar, killed four of them, listed as follows: Musa Lawal, Ibrahim Sani,Haruna Umar Idi Isah"

