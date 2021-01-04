Nigeria: Govt, States Move to Tackle Crime, Civil Unrest in 2021

Against the backdrop of a projected economic downturn in 2021, the federal and state governments have stepped up measures to fight crime, civil unrest and vices by creating jobs and investing in agriculture and security, among others in the year 2021.

The federal government said it has mapped out some programmes that will engage the youth in various productive ventures.

In a nationwide broadcast on New Year Day, President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the federal government plan when he said young people in the country are the most valuable natural resource at home and abroad, stating that the government will ensure programmes are put in place to tackle unemployment, crime and civil unrest.

He said, "Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all. Many of our young people are excelling in various spheres of life including sports, entertainment, information and communication technology, commerce and are globally recognised as achievers.

"As a government we are committed to actively engaging with the creative energies of our young people. In this regard, we will partner with the legislature to develop an enabling environment to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions. This will create vast opportunities in fintech, agriculture, business process startups and in the entertainment industry.

"The year 2021 will indeed be a year where we will work to reinforce the hopes of fellow Nigerians in the vision of a united and progressive Nigeria. This administration would continue focusing on delivering key strategic priorities under our "SEA" - (Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption) Agenda".

Also, at the state level, various state governments have announced plans to stave off the effects of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic from their economies as well as empower the teeming youths, embark on aggressive revenue generation and infrastructural development, among other fiscal policies for the new year.

In Kaduna, as part of measures to avert the effect of COVID-19 and downturn predictions, the state government has adopted stringent measures to manage the unexpected economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures were highlighted in a statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House after the consideration of the interim report of the economic crisis response committee of the State Executive Council.

It said, "Following the submission of an interim report by its economic crisis response committee, the state government will be implementing belt-tightening measures immediately to depress its recurrent costs and cope with the anticipated steep decline in revenues.

"The state will also prioritise its capital projects to preserve the investments required for future growth and development."

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai has received an interim report from the economic crisis response committee established on 9th March 2020 by the Kaduna State Executive Council. The Committee consisted of selected members of the Executive Council, with Economic Development Council chairman Jimi Lawal, assisted by Infrastructure Development Council chair Muhammad Sani Abdullahi.

"The interim report was discussed at a meeting chaired by the Governor and attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, and senior appointees of the state government.

"The government considered the revenue implications attached to the various scenarios the committee examined. The meeting noted the falling price of crude oil amidst depressed demand for the commodity worldwide and the shocks to normal economic flows and supply chains by shutdowns that have been imposed as part of worldwide emergency public health measures.

"The meeting also noted the persisting global uncertainty as to how and when the coronavirus pandemic will be effectively contained. With some of the world's largest economies on lock-down, there is significant uncertainty about what this portends for Nigeria and Kaduna State over the short and medium-term.

"The report noted that should the unfavourable conditions persist, Nigeria may witness the worst economic crisis in its entire history. Therefore, it is a matter of urgency for a sub-national like Kaduna State to seriously consider and adopt measures to manage an extremely dangerous socio-economic situation. The state will also broadly engage with the federal monetary and fiscal authorities to suggest measures that will be required to reduce the impact of the economic shocks as they affect our state.

"The meeting noted the risks to the state since revenues to a sub-national like Kaduna State consist basically of transfers from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and its own internally-generated revenue (IGR). With crude oil prices falling, FAAC will certainly shrink considerably in the near-term. Business slowdowns and the severity of the resulting economic contraction may significantly limit IGR as well.

"The scenarios reviewed indicated that Kaduna State's gross annual revenues could fall by as much as N17billion if crude oil prices remain around $30 a barrel. The state's annual revenues could fall by as much as N24bn in 2020 if crude prices fall to $20 per barrel. Either of these scenarios will imperil the discharge of obligations to personnel, pensioners and running of the government. Capital projects implementation will be severely curtailed if either of the two oil price scenarios persist except fiscal and monetary policy realism is adopted by the federal government.

"The meeting decided that Kaduna State will prioritise its capital projects, especially in the health, education and infrastructure sectors, and uphold social safeguards like preserving the minimum monthly pension of N30,000. The state will also strive to remain afloat by aggressively cutting costs of governance and expanding revenue sources such as presumptive taxes on informal businesses, land use charges in major urban areas and imposition of development levy payable by every adult in the State, as contained in the State Tax Code.

In Yobe State, the government said it has laid down a foundation that would help its economy to thrive and encourage job creation.

The state commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, said the state government had put measures in place following the projection of a serious economic crisis in 2021.

He said the Yobe state government had even before the current recession in the country embarked on policies geared towards reviving the hope of the people economically after years of devastation by Boko Haram insurgency.

The commissioner said the state is committed to rejuvenating the economy, hence the idea of massive construction of modern markets worth billions of naira in all the major towns of the state.

Bego said the projects, when completed, will facilitate economic activities and enhance the revenue generation of both the local and state governments.

He noted: "His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni decided to construct the markets so as to help boost economic activities across the state. Yobe has had its share of the devastation caused by insurgents in the northeast.

"When modern markets are constructed, more commercial activities will thrive and for sure the end result will be more job opportunities especially among the youth".

The commissioner added that plans were also underway by the Buni administration to construct modern cattle markets in Kukareta, Damaturu, Ngalda, Potiskum, Geidam and Nguru towns so as to exploit the potentials of livestock resource abound in the state.

In Benue State, the state governor, Samuel Ortom, has concluded plans to introduce a series of programmes to give young people opportunities to maximize their potentials, particularly in the agriculture value chain, in a bid to add greater value to themselves and the state.

The governor also reminded indigenous entrepreneurs of the existing opportunities such as the partnership the state has with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to give loans at only five per cent interest rate.

He encouraged the people to massively go into farming and other aspects of agriculture.

On the state's 2021 budget christened 'Budget of Resilience', he explained that the state government was conscious of the need to strengthen the resolve of the people and the state as it seeks to recover from the global, national and sub-national economic and pandemic crisis which has adversely affected the economy.

Governor Ortorm had also flagged off a N500million agricultural value-chain development loan scheme for civil servants and political appointees in the state.

While inaugurating the scheme, the governor said Benue, as the Food Basket of the Nation, must live up to its reputation, stressing that successful countries in the world excel are utilising their comparative advantages.

According to him, the famous groundnut pyramids of Kano were largely produced from the Benue Valley and sold to multinational companies like UAC and John Holt for exports before the oil boom of the 1970s and 1980s.

Ortom also noted that to nip the projected economic downturn in the bud, his administration had in the last five years provided "N400million as loan to women, youths and civil servants and other groups to encourage them to engage in various economic activities to improve their livelihood.

Also, the Kwara State government has mapped out strategies to ensure that the teeming unemployed youths in the state are gainfully employed in this year.

Parts of the measures include the plan to employ 4,701 teachers at both the basic and secondary education levels.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to Governor Abdulraham Abdurazaq, said the government will continue to do everything within its limited resources to get the youths engaged positively.

He said that the state government has designed a couple of initiatives that are targeted at youths and women development.

Ajakaye disclosed that "investments are being made in the education sector to raise the literacy bar of Kwarans.

"The upcoming innovation hub, the Visual Arts Centre, the proposed Kwapreneur, and the Digital Kwara are a few examples of such initiatives aimed at providing employment for the youths," he added.

He further said the government plans to employ 2,701 teachers in its basic schools and 2,000 teachers in the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in the planned teachers' recruitment would be open to all qualified persons.

He expressed optimism that the aforementioned steps will help greatly in curtailing youth restiveness and further reduce the crime rate in the state.

In Imo state, the state government has put mechanisms in place to stimulate the economy in 2021.

The commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba said the state government is working tirelessly to actualize this noble dream by reviving and reinvigorating moribund industries so as to create jobs for the youths.

He noted that new industries would be created by the state government as well as the employment of professionals to add specialised inputs for sustainable development.

Emelumba told LEADERSHIP that a substantial amount had been set aside by the state government in the 2021 budget with the aim of increasing the income per capita of the citizenry and empower the Youths for optimal productivity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commissioner stressed that the state government would vigorously pursue mechanised agriculture and create wealth to provide jobs.

He noted that all these measures will go a long way in stabilising the economy of the state for sustainable growth.

On his part, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the 2021 agenda of the state government would address the economy, as well as citizens' welfare and infrastructural growth of the state.

In his New Year address, Wike said, "Accordingly, 2020 also proved to be a very busy and eventful year for our State, especially in project execution and delivery of social services to our people.

"As customary, we initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socioeconomic impact while several others, including the multi-billion Naira flyovers, received reasonable funding and construction attention in 2020."

The governor restated the commitment of his administration toward recruiting 5,000 youths to reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

He said, "We also wish to restate our commitment to recruiting 5,000 youths into the State's public service in 2021 to reduce theunemployment rate and give the beneficiaries a new lease of life."

For its part, the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration in Osun State said it was working tirelessly to set the state on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution.

According to Governor Oyetola, the State Development Agenda termed agriculture, tourism and mining (ATM) to give Osun a comparative advantage in view of the presence of resource deposits would be leveraged upon to boost the economy of the State.

His words: "We shall continue to reap the dividends of the Osun Economic and Investment Summit through collaboration with our partners to establish business concerns to stimulate the economy and provide jobs for our youths and our people."

Oyetola disclosed that as part of efforts to engender economic recovery and transformation in the State, the government in 2020 commissioned the ultra-modern aluminum factory in Ede, flagged off the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port, in Dagbolu and the Osun Ethanol Bio-Refinery Factory in Ayekale.

He further disclosed that his administration had set aside N1.5billion in the 2021 budget for the engagement of youths in agriculture, mining, ICT, culture and tourism and commerce among others.

He revealed that within the first quarter of the year, the state government would unveil the Osun ICT innovation hub which he said would provide a world-class platform for aggregating the ideas of the state's brightest minds in the technology and the innovation space.

"Our Youth Policy christened the 4 E's: youth empowerment, youth engagement, youth entrepreneurship and youth education, which articulates our broad-based agenda for youth development, will unleash a better life for our youths and give them a sense of belonging," he added.