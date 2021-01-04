Nigeria: I Didn't Know I Would Be Governor - Diri

4 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Sunday joined other worshippers to offer praises to God for witnessing the first Sunday of the year 2021.

Senator Diri, who worshipped at St. Peter's Anglican Church in Sampou, his hometown, told the congregation that he never knew the community would produce a governor while he was supporting the governorship aspiration of others.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that when it was time for God's destined purpose, it would manifest.

His words: "Sometimes, I wonder that all the time I had been supporting the governorship aspiration of others, I did not know that God destined me even before I was born to be governor. So when your time comes, nobody can stop it.

"If the same God can do this for me, He will do it for you. Just be faithful, have a free mind and He will do it again and again."

