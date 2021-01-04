Nigeria's Covid-19 Deaths Now 1,302

4 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

The sudden increase in COVID 19 cases has continued with increased death rate, as Nigeria records 81 deaths and 11,252 confirmed cases in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of COVID -19 related deaths and confirmed cases to 1,302 and 89,163 respectively.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on 2nd January, confirmed 567 new cases and 8 deaths from 15 states across the country.

According to the Centre, the 15 states are - Lagos (277), FCT (90), Oyo (51), Nasarawa (49), Sokoto (23), Anambra (14), Bauchi (11), Imo (11), Kano (11), Edo (10), Plateau (10), Ogun (9), Osun (5), Jigawa (3), and Rivers (2).

Experts in the health sector have expressed worry that the the case may get worse, saying that Nigerians were not adhering to laid down protocols. The NCDC however said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating the national response activities.

Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

