Nigeria: Gombe to Resume Paying N30,000 Minimum Wage

Gombe — The Gombe State Government said it would resume paying N30,000 new minimum wage to civil servants in the state beginning from January 2021. The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, disclosed this while giving a breakdown of the state's 2021 budget signed into law by Governor Inuwa Yahaya. The state government had in March 2020 suspended the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage after paying for one month, citing dwindling revenues as the reason.

Magaji explained that the 2021 budget had captured the new minimum wage, saying it was the reason the personnel cost in the approved budget had gone up.

He also stated that to improve the wellbeing of residents, the cost of governance had been reduced to less than 10 percent of the total budget, "unlike the previous administration who spent 25 percent."