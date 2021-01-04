Nigeria: Gombe to Resume Paying N30,000 Minimum Wage

4 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna G. Yaya

Gombe — The Gombe State Government said it would resume paying N30,000 new minimum wage to civil servants in the state beginning from January 2021. The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, disclosed this while giving a breakdown of the state's 2021 budget signed into law by Governor Inuwa Yahaya. The state government had in March 2020 suspended the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage after paying for one month, citing dwindling revenues as the reason.

Magaji explained that the 2021 budget had captured the new minimum wage, saying it was the reason the personnel cost in the approved budget had gone up.

He also stated that to improve the wellbeing of residents, the cost of governance had been reduced to less than 10 percent of the total budget, "unlike the previous administration who spent 25 percent."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.