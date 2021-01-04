Gambia: Mauritanian Ambassador Bids Farewell to Gambia

Dr. El Hassan Ould Awan, Ambassador of Mauritania to The Gambia, has on Thursday bade farewell to the Mauritanian community and the Government of The Gambia after completing his mission in the country.

Dr. El Hassan thanked the Mauritanian community for being law abiding citizens. He commended the Government of The Gambia for creating the conducive environment for him to do his work.

The outgoing ambassador also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for always being supportive, while stressing that his country will continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

"The Gambia has a good relationship with Mauritania and we will continue to strengthen it," Dr. El Hassan said.

Depute Ahmed El Maaly Menane, a member of parliament of Mauritania, said the outgoing ambassador had ended his duty as an extraordinary and fully fledged ambassador of their country.

"His Excellency Dr El Hassan Ould Awan is a hardworking man and has built bridges and make way for all Mauritanians living in The Gambia," he said.

The parliamentarian said the outgoing ambassador did strengthen the ties among members of the Mauritanian community in The Gambia and this is one of his legacies.

"He made our welfare a top priority of his administration. His hard work is reflected positively on all community members without exception," Menane said.

He said Dr Awan has shown a positive representation of their country.

"We are grateful to him for a job well done. We say thank you so much. We appreciate and value all what you have done for us," he said.

Dr. Momodou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, made similar comments, as he thanked Dr. El Hassan for his services.

Tangara added that the Government of The Gambia values the relationship between the two countries which is why they will continue to strengthen it.