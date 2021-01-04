Gambia: Mercedes Benz Plunged Into the Sea At Janjangbureh Ferry Crossing Point

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Ferry Services, Mr. Omar Burr Touray, has issued a notice on behalf of the Gambia Ports Authority stating that a 190 Mercedes Benz on Thursday 31st December, 2020, plunged into the sea at the Janjangbureh Ferry crossing point.

Mr. Touray said the 190 Mercedes Benz, which was from Janjangbureh end heading to Lamin koto, rolled into the river after it was parked inside the ferry by the driver.

He said the driver stepped out of the vehicle a moment before the incident.

"A person is reported to have been inside the vehicle when the incident occurred," he added.

PRO Touray said resources are being mobilized for rescue operations and the public will be informed as salvage effort progress.