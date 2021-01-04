Africa: New SIMs 4 Mod Adds an Actual Swimming Skill to the Game

3 January 2021
ExtraTime Media (Cape Town)
By Antoinette Muller

This mod for The Sims 4 makes the swimming experience a little bit more realistic and just a bit more dangerous.

A note about curated mods and custom content. The content that appears in the curated section - including the images and the written descriptions - remains the property of the creator, unless stated so otherwise. We do not claim any credit for any images posted with the creators. The Images and information are copyrighted to their respective owners.

Minor edits for style and brevity as well as a summary overview written by ETM might be included in some cases. While we do curate this section, we do not test all of the mods and CC that appears here ourselves.

As with all mods and CC, you use it at your own risk. The links for downloading the CC or mods we feature will always link out to the creator or CC site. These links will redirect you to download the CC and mods we feature. You can browse more CC and mods by using the 'Topics' section below the article. If you have a mod or CC you'd like us to include, please contact us with all the details.

If you've played any version of The Sims, you'll know that pools are an important part of the mad tyranny of controlling virtual people maintaining fitness for your Sims. But it's a bit... . dull (unless you're still removing pool ladders in The Sims 1 on Windows 10).

There is supposed to be an Olympic Games this year, but Sims don't even have a swimming skill. Bit weird, right?

Well, modders are gonna mod and one modder has modded something for precisely that.

If you are not that easily impressed by a simple skill, then think again. This Sims 4 mod also adds a bit of jeopardy to the whole swimming skill thing.

According to the creator's notes on the public release of the mod, if your Sim can't swim or has low level (0-2 swimming skill level) they might drown if they splash around a bit too much.

The mod also adds the option for Sims to take swimming lessons and will restrict the use of diving boards to Sims with a certain skill level only. Pretty cool.

ETM reviewed/tested: No.

The creator notes and details for The Sims 4 Realistic Swimming mod as well as download details follows below.

Sims 4: Realistic Swimming mod

Available for download at Patreon

Mod by ilkavelle

I finally can upload and share with you this mod 😀 It is adding swimming skill (separately to fitness). Now, be careful with this mod. If your Sim can't swim or has low level (0-2 swimming skill level) they can really easily drown if you spend in the water too much time! It includes also swimming in the ocean if you have Island Living, so don't go far away at the beginning.

At first you'll get Barely Floating buff. When you get the second buff - Risk of Drowning - this is high time to get your Sim out of water immediately! (as game likes to lag... save a lot your game not loose your favourite Sim 😛 )

How to learn swimming safely?

You can start regular classes or take individual lesson (available on phone under Work category). Also if other Sim has 5lvl of swimming skill, they can teach other to swim (all, children and adults).

With this skill few new interactions comes as well:

Each level unlocks some activities (that previously were always available).

At level 2: Sim can drift on the back and can jump from a diving platform into the pool normally or do cannonball (before those interactions are not available).

Level 3: Sim can also do snorkelling and do a swan dive from the diving platform.

Level 4: Sim can now scuba dive and do a backflip from a diving platform.

Level 5: Sim can now mentor other Sims in swimming and do freediving.

Also with each level Sim gets better stamina in the water, get tired more slowly. Style of swimming should be now affected by swimming skill, not fitness skill.

What's important: No NPC nor Sim that is outside of currently played household should be able to drown! I made tests and those Sims are safe now. No NPCs were harmed in the making or testing of this mod... Still... be careful 😉

In the future I plan to add to this mod:

- swimming ring to protect from drowning

- saving the life of the drowning Sim.

Maybe more if I have ideas.

Languages:

English (by me, default)

Polish (be me)

French (by Kimiko Soma)

German (by Hendrik McSims)

Antoinette is a recovering journalist, having written for Sports Illustrated, The Guardian, Daily Maverick and others. She has won multiple SAB Journalist of the Year awards, across a variety of categories. She thinks it's strange writing about herself in the third person, unless she's playing as herself in The Sims...which she's been doing for over 20 years.

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 ExtraTime Media. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.