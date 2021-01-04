Africa: New SIMs 4 Mod Adds an Actual Swimming Skill to the Game

This mod for The Sims 4 makes the swimming experience a little bit more realistic and just a bit more dangerous.

If you've played any version of The Sims, you'll know that pools are an important part of the mad tyranny of controlling virtual people maintaining fitness for your Sims. But it's a bit... . dull (unless you're still removing pool ladders in The Sims 1 on Windows 10).

There is supposed to be an Olympic Games this year, but Sims don't even have a swimming skill. Bit weird, right?

Well, modders are gonna mod and one modder has modded something for precisely that.

If you are not that easily impressed by a simple skill, then think again. This Sims 4 mod also adds a bit of jeopardy to the whole swimming skill thing.

According to the creator's notes on the public release of the mod, if your Sim can't swim or has low level (0-2 swimming skill level) they might drown if they splash around a bit too much.

The mod also adds the option for Sims to take swimming lessons and will restrict the use of diving boards to Sims with a certain skill level only. Pretty cool.

The creator notes and details for The Sims 4 Realistic Swimming mod as well as download details follows below.

Sims 4: Realistic Swimming mod

Available for download at Patreon

Mod by ilkavelle

I finally can upload and share with you this mod 😀 It is adding swimming skill (separately to fitness). Now, be careful with this mod. If your Sim can't swim or has low level (0-2 swimming skill level) they can really easily drown if you spend in the water too much time! It includes also swimming in the ocean if you have Island Living, so don't go far away at the beginning.

At first you'll get Barely Floating buff. When you get the second buff - Risk of Drowning - this is high time to get your Sim out of water immediately! (as game likes to lag... save a lot your game not loose your favourite Sim 😛 )

How to learn swimming safely?

You can start regular classes or take individual lesson (available on phone under Work category). Also if other Sim has 5lvl of swimming skill, they can teach other to swim (all, children and adults).

With this skill few new interactions comes as well:

Each level unlocks some activities (that previously were always available).

At level 2: Sim can drift on the back and can jump from a diving platform into the pool normally or do cannonball (before those interactions are not available).

Level 3: Sim can also do snorkelling and do a swan dive from the diving platform.

Level 4: Sim can now scuba dive and do a backflip from a diving platform.

Level 5: Sim can now mentor other Sims in swimming and do freediving.

Also with each level Sim gets better stamina in the water, get tired more slowly. Style of swimming should be now affected by swimming skill, not fitness skill.

What's important: No NPC nor Sim that is outside of currently played household should be able to drown! I made tests and those Sims are safe now. No NPCs were harmed in the making or testing of this mod... Still... be careful 😉

In the future I plan to add to this mod:

- swimming ring to protect from drowning

- saving the life of the drowning Sim.

Maybe more if I have ideas.

Languages:

English (by me, default)

Polish (be me)

French (by Kimiko Soma)

German (by Hendrik McSims)

