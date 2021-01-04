Zimbabwe: Ambassador Katsande Consoles Tawengwa Family

ZIMBABWE'S Ambassador to the United Kingdom (Retired Colonel) Christian Katsande has joined Zimbabweans in consoling the Tawengwa family following the death of Cde Masimba Tawengwa, who chaired the UK/European Union ZANU PF district.

Cde Tawengwa succumbed to Covid 19 at Arundel Hospital in Harare on December 31, 2020.

He was 48.

He was buried in Marondera at Mendamo Farm on Saturday.

In his condolence message, Ambassador Katsande said Cde Tawengwa's legacy will live forever.

"I have learnt with shock and sadness of the untimely death of Cde Masimba Tawengwa, the Chairman of the UK/EU ZANU PF District. On behalf of all the members of staff at the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in London and on my own behalf, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved Tawengwa family, His Excellency the President, Comrade E.D. Mnangagwa, ZANU PF Party, Government and the people of Zimbabwe.

"All of us at the Mission revered Cde Masimba Tawengwa's selfless service and contribution to the party and the Diaspora community in the United Kingdom. Cde Masimba Tawengwa's legacy as a humble, affable and ever smiling leader, a patriot and committed and loyal party cadre who fiercely defended the interests and image of Zimbabwe will remain imprinted in our memory," he said.

Ambassador Katsande said Cde Tawengwa worked tirelessly to ensure the development agenda of Zimbabwe prospers.

"In his participation of the sector clusters established at the Embassy, he worked hard to harness all the energies among the Diaspora community so as to fully contribute to the development agenda of Zimbabwe in the Second Republic.

"He would mobilise attendance whenever we had Ministerial or official delegations from home. I wish Cde Masimba Tawengwa's soul eternal peace and pray that the lord Almighty grants Cde Masimba Tawengwa's family the strength and courage to bear this hour of grief with fortitude.

Cde Tawengwa, who had been on political internship in the Commissariat Department at Zanu PF Headquarters, attended last week's 114th Central Committee meeting on Thursday, but left midway after falling sick.

He reportedly sought medical assistance at a Harare medical facility, where some tests were conducted on him.

But his health deteriorated yesterday while in Marondera and got tested for Covid-19, and results came out positive.

He is survived by two children, a boy and a girl.

Meanwhile, Cde Shiela Mabasa, commonly known as Cde Yondo, who died last week at a local hospital was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park yesterday.

She died at a hospital in Norton after a short illness. Cde Yondo was a ZANU PF Central Committee member at the time of her death.

She was a decorated war veteran who joined the military after independence in 1980.