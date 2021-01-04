Malawi Leader Chakwera Meets Pop Star Madonna, Praises Her Charity

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on New Year's Day met with visiting U.S. pop singer Madonna, praising her efforts to help children's education in the South African country.

Chakwera received the pop icon at the Kamuzu Presidential Palace in the capital, Lilongwe, where Madonna briefed him about her charity work in the country.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Chakwera said "Madonna came by to say hello today. It was good to hear the progress of her charity work in Malawi."

Madonna is the founder of Raising Malawi, a charitable organisation supporting community-based organizations that provide orphans, vulnerable children and their caregivers with the critical resources they need, including education, medical care, food and shelter, and psychosocial support.

Besides that, Madonna, built a state-of-the-art paediatric surgery and intensive care unit at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, a referral hospital in the city of Blantyre.

In July 2017, the facility, named Mercy James Centre of Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care (MJC) and first of its kind, formally opened.

With three operating theaters, the facility provides life-changing and quality care free of charge to thousands of Malawian children.

Madonna is in Malawi on holiday to visit children branding the adventure a "homecoming."

The 62-year-old pop queen is accompanied by her four adopted Malawian children, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14 and eight-year-old twin girls Stella and Estere.