Liberia: Maritime Authority Denies Sanctions Report

4 January 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) clarifies reports that the United States recently imposed sanctions on several Liberian-registered shipping companies. The LiMA rejects such information as misleading and inaccurate.

In a press release dated Saturday, January 2, 2021, it details that vast majority of entities referred to in a recent publication were non-shipping corporations sanctioned back in 2013 and were immediately stricken from the Liberia Maritime and Corporate Registry in keeping with standard practice. It added that three non-shipping corporations were sanction in 2019, and similarly, they were immediately annulled.

"The Liberian Registry is therefore currently absolutely under no sanctions from the United States", the release reads.

It further details that the Registry has a world-class compliance apparatus devoted to preventing and addressing any and all potential violations of the United Nations and United States sanctions regimes and international standards.

It says the compliance program remains a reference point by the government of the United States and world security agencies across the globe, saying, "It is for this reason various national registries throughout Africa, South America and the Pacific have solicited the Registry to consult on implementing similar sanction compliance program."

Meanwhile, the release says the Liberian Registry remains committed to global efforts aimed at combating terrorism financing, narcotics trafficking and compliance with international sanctions policies, while safeguarding interests of its clients. "We also remain true to our record of excellence, safety and efficiency that has been The Registry's hallmarks for many decades."

