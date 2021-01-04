Tanzania: Athletes Injured in Zanzibar Road Accident Doing Well - Hospital

4 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

AS Police investigate into the cause of a road accident in which 14 athletes were injured on New Year, medical doctors at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital say the injured are recovering gradually.

The athletes, some of whom came to Zanzibar from Tanzania mainland to participate in Isles New Year 'Mapinduzi sports bonanza' aimed at promoting physical exercises to minimize the risks of contracting Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) linked to body inactiveness, were knocked by a car while on their way from exercising venue.

The sports bonanza held at the Amani national stadium was led by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and other government leaders including first vice-president Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad and second vice-president Hemed Suleiman Abdalla who directed the police to investigate what was behind the avoidable accident.

Both Dr Mwinyi and Mr Abdalla, on separate occasions, visited Mnazi Mmoja hospital to comfort the injured athletes who were knocked in the early morning at Migombani area, a short distance away from the Zanzibar international airport.

Mr Abdalla urged drivers not to be reckless as roads were built to be used by all including pedestrians, "It is sad that despite frequent reminders to observe traffic regulations, many drivers violate, causing unnecessary accidents."

The second vice-president commended medical staff and the Zanzibar Body Exercise Sports Association (ZABESA) for acting fast to save the athletes involved in the accident, and that they were driven by love.

Dr Marijani Msafiri acting director of Mnazi Mmoja referral hospital informed the second vice-president that after the accident the hospital admitted the 14 injured athletes, "Fortunately their condition was not worrying."

