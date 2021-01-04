Tanzania: RC Hints On Special Desk to Boost Investment in Region

4 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Musoma

MARA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima plans to introduce a special unit or desk in his office that will facilitate investors' deal to invest in the area.

"We are going to have a section special for investment to speed up investments in our region and address any element of red tape," Mr Malima said recently in Musoma, while speaking to local investors and Mara residents living and working outside the region.

"May I assure both local and foreign investors of full cooperation... local and foreign investors come and see me at my office, just come," he repeatedly said, adding that the region has all what an investor would require to do business in the area.

Mr Malima further said the region is endowed with a wide range of investment opportunities mentioning some as minerals, tourism, fisheries and agriculture just to mention a few.

Besides being the home of the Serengeti National Park, the region also borders large Lake Victoria water body, and the world's second largest lake.

He list also included top three cash crops of coffee, cotton and sisal saying: "We have three strategic crops in Mara Region and that is cotton, coffee and sisal. "We have two strategic hills, which if fully tapped, we can boost tourism sector development in the region... the hills are Balili and Chamriho, both located in Bunda district. "It is only at Balili Rock Mountain that you can stand and view Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria at ago, nowhere else on earth."

He further said he plans to market the hills in collaboration with development partners operating in the region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.