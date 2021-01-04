Tanzania: RC Hints On Special Desk to Boost Investment in Region

MARA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Adam Malima plans to introduce a special unit or desk in his office that will facilitate investors' deal to invest in the area.

"We are going to have a section special for investment to speed up investments in our region and address any element of red tape," Mr Malima said recently in Musoma, while speaking to local investors and Mara residents living and working outside the region.

"May I assure both local and foreign investors of full cooperation... local and foreign investors come and see me at my office, just come," he repeatedly said, adding that the region has all what an investor would require to do business in the area.

Mr Malima further said the region is endowed with a wide range of investment opportunities mentioning some as minerals, tourism, fisheries and agriculture just to mention a few.

Besides being the home of the Serengeti National Park, the region also borders large Lake Victoria water body, and the world's second largest lake.

He list also included top three cash crops of coffee, cotton and sisal saying: "We have three strategic crops in Mara Region and that is cotton, coffee and sisal. "We have two strategic hills, which if fully tapped, we can boost tourism sector development in the region... the hills are Balili and Chamriho, both located in Bunda district. "It is only at Balili Rock Mountain that you can stand and view Serengeti National Park and Lake Victoria at ago, nowhere else on earth."

He further said he plans to market the hills in collaboration with development partners operating in the region.