Liberia: 600 Kids Benefit TRF's 'Encountering My First Santa' Initiative

The Raphaelyn Foundation (TRF) has put smiles on the faces of hundreds of the kids during the festive seasons in line with its sole purpose to give hope and inspire lives. TRF made it a duty to ensure that six hundred children from five communities received gifts from Santa throughout the Christmas week.

The team, led by Santa, visited from door to door to give out the gifts to the kids, and the distribution exercise lasted from Monday 21 December to Friday, 25 December 2020.

Communities that benefitted TRF's weeklong distribution include Duazon, Sam Beach, Shirah, Du Port Road and the SKD Sports Complex communities. The exercise was climaxed on Christmas Day during which the kids were given festive toys and food items.

The founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Raphaelyn CN Bomosy, disclosed that the team had earlier planed a massive celebration in five of the 15 counties here, but indicated that the plan was shattered by the impact of the COVID-19.

"We had an initial plan to celebrate this Christmas in five counties, but we had to cancel our plan due to COVID-19 and redirected our focus to home delivery of gifts to the kids in five communities here," the founder said.

Since its establishment on 1 November 2018, TRF has celebrated Christmas every year in two counties (Montserrado and Bomi Counties) with over five hundred kids benefiting each year.

The foundation has been dedicated to hosting Christmas programs and sponsoring less privileged kids in school. It also carries out a monthly rice distribution with pregnant women an elderly folks in the SKD Sports Complex Community benefit.

Ms. Bomosy noted that the team cannot let the festive season pass without doing anything, adding that this is how they came up with an initiative where Santa went from door to door, giving out Christmas toys and food items to the kids.

The gifts delivery was done under the auspices of the "Encountering My First Santa," project.

"So, it is usual that you come to Santa and he gives you gifts, but it is different with ours this year. We give the gift out to Santa and he goes from door to door giving out the gifts to the kids and wishing them a Merry Christmas," she said.

She said TRF wants to live up to its Motto: "Love, Care and Educate."

"My upbringing was kind of difficult so all of that inspired me. I saw how my parents struggled to find food for us. I saw how many Christmases we would just sit home unable to get out there because we had nothing," she said, adding, "No one could give us gifts."