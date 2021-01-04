Liberia: Police Boss Donates to Disadvantaged Liberians

The Inspector General of Police, Patrick Toe Sudue has donated variety of food items to several groups of indigent Liberians during the festive season. The Police Chief on New Year's Eve visited a number of care homes and made the donations.

IG Sudue visited the American for Africa Orphanage Home in Joe Bar, Paynesville City, the Group of 77 on Newport Street in Central Monrovia, Hope in God Association of the Blind in Barnesville and the United Blind Association of Liberia situated on the LPRC Road in Gardnerville, respectively. He donated several bags of 25 kilograms of rice, oil, Sardine and Luncheon Meat.

Making the presentation to the beneficiaries, IG Sudue expressed season's greetings to the beneficiaries and said it was his family's way of identifying with them during the festive season.

He urged the beneficiaries to remain hopeful and loving.

Col. Sudue since taking over the helm of the Liberian National Police has exemplified an immeasurable humanitarian posture. He has introduced a new paradigm of policing by blending humanity with law enforcement.

It can be recalled that several months ago, the Police IG and his family toured ghettoes and other criminal hideouts in Central Monrovia and distributed hot meals prepared by his wife. He and his wife sat and ate with streets dwellers that are otherwise called Zogoes in Liberia.

The IG used the time to directly interact with Zogoes and talked them out of crimes. He reminded them of the important roles they could play in the development of Liberia if they stop crimes.

When most people thought hell would have broken loose in a potential showdown with street protesters, the Liberian Police Chief had a different strategy-he allowed the protesters to match freely in the major streets of Monrovia under the protection of the Police.

The Police did not dislodge them-they did not carry hot water trucks or teargas canister to combat the protesters. All they did was to carry Lorries filled with sacs of cold drinking water, which they distributed amongst them at the amazement of local and International observers.