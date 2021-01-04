South Africa: Hitmaker of the Year - Jiving to 'Jerusalema'

1 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lusanda Luthuli

A music year like no other: 2020 has forced South African musicians to not only be creative and think outside the box but also to find different ways to reach their audiences. Online performances became a go-to for local artists, especially as the country went into a nationwide lockdown.

DJs have been at the forefront of the livestream concert trend with artists like Black Coffee, who committed to a residency of virtual shows - the Home Brewed series - alongside the Solidarity Fund to raise money for Covid-19 relief. After raising about R400,000 in a month through crowdfunding, he was applauded by the United Nations Foundation on Twitter for his efforts. The last edition of the Home Brewed series was in May.

House music DJ Shimza collaborated with Channel O for the Lockdown House Party, where viewers could enjoy DJ sets from their homes. The six-hour biweekly show ran from the end of April until September. Young House DJ DBN Gogo featured on the show and credited it as being the first time her mother watched her perform. The show...

