Nigeria: Top Grossing Nigerian Movies of the Last Decade

The year 2020 marked the end of another decade and many interesting and exciting things happened between 2010 and 2020.

The Nigerian movie industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has been one such exciting area that saw a positive.

Production shifted from wicked step mothers, hostile mother in-laws and witchcraft to a representation of the mixed Nigerian lifestyle of the affluent, the poor, the middle class and everyday relatable stories that viewers connected with.

Here are some Nigerian movies that not only made Nigerians stroll out in numbers to local cinemas, but also made huge profits from local screenings, online streaming and cinema viewings within Nigeria.

This list does not take into account screenings, streaming and viewings made outside the country.

1. The Wedding Party

The wedding party was a situational Romcom about a wedding between two high powered families.

The movie focused on the theatrics that accompanies wedding receptions in Nigeria.

From food to dress to music, it showcased the glamour that is a proper Nigerian wedding.

The movie was directed by Kemi Adetiba and joint produced in 2016 by Ebonylife Films, FilmOne, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios.

It is estimated to have made N453, 000, 000 since its release and tops the chart on the highest grossing movies of the last decade.

2. The Wedding party 2

In this sequel, another wedding reception is the focus, except this time, the bride is a white woman.

The movie explores the difference in cultural and racial expressions of love, family and values.

The sequel is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and jointly produced in 2017 by Ebonylife Films, FilmOne, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios.

It is estimated to have made N433, 197 377 since its release and it is the second on the list of highest grossing movies of the last decade.

3. Chief Daddy

This drama revolved around the sudden death of a family's patriarch, leaving behind multiple wives and children who were otherwise unaware of the existence of the other, and property.

It was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced in 2018 by Ebonylife Films.

It stands third on the highest grossing movies list with N387, 540 749 made in local viewings and screenings.

4. Sugar Rush

This Comedy drama centred around three sisters who happened come across a large sum of money.

Rather than turn in the money to the authorities, they instead kept the money and used it to upgrade their standard of living.

They soon become the objects of an investigation and a manhunt.

The movie was directed by Kayode Kosun and produced jointly in 2019 by GreOH Media, Jungle Filmworks and Empire Mates Entertainment.

Sugar rush is the fourth highest grossing Nigerian movie and currently stands at N 287, 053 270.

5. King of Boys

This drama revolved around a political matriarch framed by her followers and party members to take the fall and land in the nest of a crime fighting unit of the country.

A sequel is expected in the year 2021.

It was directed and produced in 2018 by Kemi Adetiba.

It is the fifth on this list and has currently earned N244, 775 758.

Other notable mentions

Other notable movies to mention include; Merry men, Living in Bondage, Your Excellency, Alakada and Bling Lagosians.

With the quality of movies the last decade saw, the next decade seems bright for the Nigerian movie industry.