Liberia: Analysis of the 2023 Elections - the George Weah Factor

As a political organizer, a campaign planning trainer and a grassroots' leader with over 18 years of professional experience, honestly President George M. Weah can still win an election if he has the best people, placed in the right places in his government with the support or tools to start working for the Liberians' people realizing that election is about money, people, and time. President Weah has time, and money but needs a better strategy to win back his popularity and get the people voting for him like before and even beyond.

President George M. Weah must be more accountable to the people, take full responsibility for his actions, make prudent decisions, and perform his duties in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people, not for himself. He must ensure public officials are accountable to the people, citizens are able to get timely information about what decisions are being made, by who and why. This will improve public trust and chances for reelection.

While the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election provided better opportunity for the opposition bloc especially winning votes from vote rich counties including Montserrado, Bong, Lofa, Bassa and Margibi, one cannot be emphatic that it is over for President Weah in 2023. According to the National Elections Commission 2017 final voter registration statistics, Montserrado constitutes 36% of registered voters followed by Bong 9%, Lofa 8%, Grand Bassa 7%, and Margibi 7%. These aggregate percentage from 5 populated counties constitutes 67% of the total number of registered voters in counties won by the opposition CPP excluding the independent elected senators.

The key challenges for President Weah: Rebranding himself, reorganizing his youth base, unifying the coalition (especially with the Vice President and the NPP bloc), improving his communication, focusing more on public services to communities, be more tolerant to opposing views, be careful with those in his circle of influence and setting up a professional campaign management team. Additionally, President Weah must improve foreign policies and relationship especially with the United States new administration, improve the economy and honestly fight corruption and human rights abuse. It will be certainly difficult for President Weah to win a credible election without a winnable vice president like Jewel Howard Taylor. He must start restoring the hope of Liberians, reconcile with Vice President Taylor and get involved more in community engagements, holding town hall meetings, and hosting monthly media events to deepen citizens' understanding about his performance against promises he made during and after the elections.

The next three years can lend credence to the ongoing advocacy for war crime and economic crime court from Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and the international pressure groups. The administration of President Weah can garner the courage and seize the opportunity to agree on the establishment of a war crime and economic crime court. At this stage thoughts of protecting an ally, notably Senator Prince Y. Johnson for the sole purpose of wooing the Nimba votes, must be unconditionally and decisively quashed in the ultimate interest of vast majority the citizenry. The Liberian leader must take into account the principle of reciprocity - one must give and take. It is highly likely, and one may say possible that Sen. Johnson faces charges at an international court prior to the 2023 Elections.