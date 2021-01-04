Liberia: Senator Dillon "Decimates" CDC and President Weah

"I Mulbah K. Morlu, Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), on December 8, 2020, one of us will leave his position. I will defeat Dillon. Dillon, if I do not defeat you, let me resign as chairman of the CDC on December 8th. You will be retired. I, backed by hundreds of thousands of CDCians will retire you peacefully." These were the words of the loquacious chairman of the ruling CDC few months ago when he threatened to literally dethrone Montserrado County recently re-elected senator Abraham Darius Dillon from the Liberian Senate.

Analysis by Moses D. Sandy, Contributing Writer

It is now almost a month since the most talked about December 8th came and went into oblivion, but Chairman Morlu is yet to quit his post though his party lost 12 senatorial seats including that of Montserrado in the just ended midterm elections. He is still walking the streets of Monrovia shamelessly. Morlu's loose talk targeted at Senator Dillon, alias, "The Light," was preceded by several of such rants made against the Senator by CDCians including President George Manneh Weah and Representative Acarous Moses Gray. Then they vowed to make the Senator a one term legislator. They confidently declared, "We will reclaim our seat."

The President, Chairman Morlu, and the CDC executives' overzealous pronouncements were meant to fire up their support base for massive turnout on December 8, 2020, for the midterm special senatorial elections. Fifteen senatorial seats were up for grab. They were upbeat and overconfident about their chances in the elections. They publicly boasted that the 15 senatorial seats were theirs. They claimed, "Based on the works the government has done in the space of three years, it is clear that we will sweep all seats in the special senatorial and by-elections, and the national referendum".

However, when December 8th, the date which many Liberians had earlier dubbed as the "Do or die day" in Liberian politics finally arrived, the President and the CDC's ploy to "Peacefully" retire Senator Dillon and "Reclaim" Montserrado failed. They lost miserably; instead of winning as predicted, Senator Dillon for the second time convincingly humiliated the President and the Party in Montserrado, the province they once called their home.

Dillon's victory in Montserrado means a lot politically; a lost for the CDC in the County is a major slap in the face of the Party and Mr. Weah. Moreover, the defeat shows that the future of the CDC and the President is at risk because Montserrado is the microcosm of Liberia. The County has always been dominated by the opposition. Montserrado is one of Liberia's 15 counties and it is strategically situated. The County, especially Monrovia, Liberia's capitol is very important politically. Monrovia is the seat of the national administration and most of the foreign embassies accredited to Liberia. Also, the City is the most populated. Currently, Monrovia has a population of over 1. 5 million people.

Overwhelming Victory

Despite the President and the CDC's easy access to Liberia's material wealth and human capitals, they lost bigly to "The People's Senator". On December 8th, the Senator proved to the Party, Liberians at home and abroad, and friends of Liberia, that in contemporary Liberia, he is a serious political contender. He triumphantly demonstrated in numbers that the name, Dillon, in today's Liberia is more marketable than George Manneh Weah, the CDC, and their defeated senatorial hopeful, Representative Thomas Fallah. The Senator unarguably whipped Rep. Fallah.

Even though Senator Dillon did not "Decimate the CDC with more than 300 thousand votes" as forecast several months ago, he won his re-election bid with a commanding lead over the Representative. He won with nearly 86 thousand votes difference between him and the Representative. The Senator's return to the Liberian Senate was an easy ride. He secured 206, 368 votes representing more than 61 % in the midterm election while Rep. Fallah trailed with120, 405 votes, which accounted for more than 35 % of the total ballots cast. Senator Dillon was re-elected for a nine-year term.

Conceding Defeat

Senator Dillon's formidable victory compelled the CDC, President Weah, Chairman Morlu, and Representative Fallah to concede defeat before the NEC official announcement of the Senator as one of the winners of the 2020 special senatorial elections in Liberia. On December 12, 2020, the President in a nationwide address, painfully accepted the outcomes of the elections and urged Liberians to do same. He said the elections "Represent a major victory for democracy in Liberia; and have significantly enhanced our democratic credentials and affirmed our support for the rule of law in our country."

A day following the President's state of the nation address, Chairman Morlu and Representative Fallah, the CDC's defeated senatorial hopeful, on December 13, 2020, at a hastily arranged news conference held in Monrovia also, publicly admitted that they lost the Montserrado senatorial election. Then Mr. Morlu appeared somber and embarrassed by his Party's underperformance in the midterm elections. He grudgingly told Liberians and the world that, "Consistent with the call by the President and with the tradition of democratic culture in free democratic societies, Representative Thomas P. Fallah, the CDC candidate in the Senatorial elections, has just placed a call to Senator Darius Dillon of the CPP to congratulate him on his victory and to pledge commitment to work together as lawmakers to move our country forward."

CDC Diminished Popularity

Before Senator Dillon's ascendency on Liberia's political stage, Montserrado County was the CDC and Mr. Weah's comfort zone, or terrain. They for many years had absolute control of the County. They were the roosters in the town. The CDC was the most popular grass root political party in Montserrado. However, Dillon, as the Senator prefers to be called, has now made that fame a thing of the past. He initially altered that history in 2019 when he boldly defied the CDC and the President's popularity in the County.

He defeated the Party in a senatorial by-election. With meager, or no monetary support, Dillon surprisingly crushed the CDC and its candidate Paulita Wie. He clinched the senatorial seat from the Party on July 29, 2019 after the NEC declared him winner of the by-election. He won Ms. Wie with an overwhelming margin in votes. He secured102, 549 votes representing more than 55% of the 166,520 votes cast while Ms. Wie earned 63,971 votes, which accounted for more 34 %.

He replaced the late Montserrado County Junior Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff, formerly of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC). The late Senator Doe Sheriff was Chairman emeritus of the CDC. She won the seat on the CDC's ticket in 2009 before severing ties with the Party to join the former ruling Unity Party (UP). In February 2019, she died in Accra, Ghana, after months of nursing a cancer illness.

Most Popular Legislator