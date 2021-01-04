Liberia: Wall Street Journal Report Cites Liberia Among Best Responders to Covid-19

4 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — Liberia, hard hit by the Ebola epidemic in 2014, was one of the first countries to start screening for Covid-19 at airports and to adopt other control measures, such as rapid testing, complete contact tracing and quarantine. Many other countries in Africa, including Senegal and Uganda, also used their experiences from past disease outbreaks to implement swift, expert, comprehensive responses.

It has been a year since Covid-19 began to spread Liberia has reported Covid-19 death per 55,040 people making it one of the countries in the world with a COVID-19 response. This means, Liberia, despite being a country with a broken health system and a struggling economy has outperformed the United States of America in its COVID-19 response and containing the spread of the virus.

A successful response to Covid-19 turned out to depend on more than a country's wealth, scientific prowess and history of public health successes. The U.S. enjoys all of these advantages but mounted one of the worst responses to the pandemic: 1 in every 990 Americans has died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. Bad politics, quite simply, can trump good public health.

Other developed countries that did well initially, such as Canada and some European nations, have faltered during the second or third surge of infections, because their governments and people grew tired of implementing effective strategies. In many Asian countries, it has long been common for people to wear masks when feeling ill, so they adopted masks early and widely.

Taiwan is also credited for best early response.

The world's first awareness of Covid-19 came from cases among travelers arriving in Taiwan from Wuhan, China. The country quickly halted flights from much of China, quarantined travelers from other areas, stopped cruise ships from docking, implemented widespread testing and quadrupled production of face masks within a month.

Taiwan also provided intensive support, including stipends, to patients with Covid-19 and people with whom they had come into contact, helping to increase adherence to public health recommendations. These early actions were pivotal in keeping Taiwan to under 800 cases all year, while avoiding lockdowns. The U.S. now has more cases and deaths every 5 minutes than Taiwan has had all year.

