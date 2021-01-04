Liberia: Four U.S.-Based Pastors Admonish Fellow Pastors and Church Leaders Back Home Despite Economic Challenges

4 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — Four renowned and acclaimed pastors and Church Leaders based in the United States of America are encouraging Pastors and Church Leaders back home to continuously remain focus and dedication to the assignments given them to disseminate the gospel of Jesus Christ in transforming humanity to the Kingdom of God.

The four US based Preachers include; Rev. John F. Kennedy, the founder and Senior Pastor of Shepherd House Ministries, Inc in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Apostle Moses Foyah, Missionary and Founder of the Living Water Fellowship International Church and General Overseer of Living Water Fellowship of Churches and Ministries in Louisville, Kentucky; Pastor Nico Stoian, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Sidney, New York. The First Baptist Church serves as one of the major partners of Orphan Cry International support to Link Aid International in Liberia and other parts of the world; and Ken Wilcox Jr., the Founder and Executive Director of Orphan Cry International, Binghamton, New York, USA.

The four Preacher-men spoke through "live screaming" from the United States of America during a day-long intensive training seminar organized by Orphan Cry International based in the United States in partnership with the non-for-profit humanitarian organization, Link Aid International through its "Two Bread Project 2020" which brought together approximately two hundred pastors and church leaders from various denominations in Montserrado County and its adjacent areas.

According to the four US based Pastors, religious leaders in Liberia should not be distracted as a result of the prevailing circumstances or their current status in society but should rather remain steadfast in accomplishing the mission for which they were selected/chosen among the thousands of people around the World to fulfill.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved.

