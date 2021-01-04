Liberia: Newly Elected Senators Vow to Ensure That the Wealth and Resources of Liberia Positively Impact the Lives of All Citizens Through Budgetary Allocation

Monrovia — Ahead of the official commencement of the Fourth Session of the 54th National Legislature, about eight newly elected Senators have pledged to be vigilant and proactive in the execution of their constitutional responsibilities in the interest of those who elected them at the helm of power when sworn in at members of the Liberian Senate.

Members of the 54th National Legislature, including newly elected Senators, will return to the Capitol Building on Monday, January 11 to convene the 4th Session, in keeping with Article 32 (a) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

Article 32 (a) of the 1986 Liberian constitution states: "The Legislature shall assemble in regular session once a year on the second working Monday in January".

The Senators-elect who gave the assurance include: Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence (Grand Bassa), Abraham Darius Dillon (Montserrado), Brownie Samukai (Lofa), Wellington Geevon Smith (Rivercess), , Simeon Taylor (Grand Cape Mount), Conmany Wessh and Jonathan B. Sogbie (River Gee), and Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe.

The seven newly elected Senators and one incumbent made the vow at an appreciation ceremony organized by Bomi County Senator-elect, Edwin Melvin Snowe for citizens of the county at a local football field in Tubmanburg recently.

They vowed not to dance to the flute of the Executive branch of the Liberian government to make legislative decisions that will negatively affect the masses.

Speaking at the ceremony, the political leader of the opposition Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, commended citizens for voting in the majority, like-minded Senators who will assiduously work to help bring to fruition the change they have been waiting for.

The LP is one of the political parties that make up the opposition alliance-Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

She stated that the newly elected senators will join their counterparts to take legislative decisions in the interest of their constituents without fear or favor.

She vowed that as the lone woman in the Senate, she will not to relent to checkmate her newly elected colleagues who backslide or intend to renege on working in the interest of their people, especially by championing and finding solutions to issues affecting Liberian women.

"We are fighting for this country to change. Ehn they say Liberia can't change? Few people can make Liberia to change. The Liberian Senate can make decisions that will make this country to change. Anything you people say; we are force to do it. You are the ones who elected us and we will not let you down".

Also speaking, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon reminded his colleagues that their people elected them for a nine-year period and as such, they must always work to bring happiness to their people at all times.

"You didn't elect us for nine years to be happy for only today or one week. You elected us to be Senators for nine years and you must be happy for nine years. I am no longer your lone light. You are the hydro and you have put on more lights".

He called on the citizens not to hesitate to constructively deal with any newly elected Senator who intends to backpedal over his or her previous pledge to prioritize the wellbeing of their constituents.

Senator Dillon, however, vowed to work with his newly elected colleagues who are willing to ensure a genuine change that will benefit Liberia and its citizens.

He pointed out that the overwhelming defeat of senatorial candidates who were supported by President George Manneh Weah during the December 8 senatorial election shows that the Liberian leader has been allegedly marketing "bad products" against his own people.

"We will work together very hard as a team. And as a team, everyone is important. We will represent you well and you will be proud of the decisions that we will make", Lofa County Senator-elect Brownie Samukai stated.

For his part, the newly elected Senator of Grand Cape Mount County Simeon Taylor, reminded his colleagues that it remains the responsibility of leaders to use their powers to better the living conditions of their people.

He warned against dashing the hopes and aspirations of the electorates.

He called on his colleagues to ensure that developmental proposals put forth by their constituents are not downplay, noting that, "we have a great responsibility to seek the welfare of our people".

Rivercess County Senator-elect, Wellington Geevon Smith urged the citizens to put aside their differences and work together for the betterment of their respective counties and districts respectively.

He urged the citizens to do the best they can by holding together and mataining the peace, and look up to their elected officials to do the rest.

Also speaking, Bomi County Senator-elect, Edwin Melvin Snowe, commended citizens for overwhelmingly voting him in the December 8 senatorial election.

He also recounted the efforts and pivotal role played by fallen Senator Lahai Lasannah towards his ascendancy.

He pointed out that his decision taken to contest the just ended election was intended to go to the Senate to form a "partnership for national growth and development".

Senator-elect Snowe further expressed regret over the usage of the road fund to the discretion of some government officials to pave roads leading to their respective homes, leaving major roads in the leeward areas in a deplorable condition.

He added that the new partnership form between like-minded Senators-elect will ensure that the wealth and resources of the country benefit citizens in all counties through adequate budgetary allotment to various sectors.

"As I said during the election, I don't need someone to come and put my hand up before I win election in Bomi County. I depended on God and you the people of Bomi County. And so, I have come today to say thank you to the people of Bomi County".

"In 2023, 15 Senators will be sitting to ensure that the right thing is done in this country. This is why I am happy that I have teamed up with these decent people-my colleagues. This is not about political party. We are not going to the Senate to fight; but we are going to the Senate to make sure that the Liberian people benefit from our actions. The reason why we are here together today is to serve as checkpoint for each other".

Senator-elect Snowe urged his colleagues to collectively work together to guarantee sustainable developments in their respective counties for the benefit of the citizens, adding that, "to bring development to my people, I will have to work with my colleagues".

River Gee County Senator, Conmany Wesseh, described himself as the coach of the team of the like-minded Senators-elect, who will provide political guidance for his colleagues for the improvement of the nation and its citizens.

