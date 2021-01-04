Tanzania: Taifa Stars to Step Up Training for International Friendly Matches

TAIFA Stars squad is expected to be at full throttle after the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) return leg match between Simba and FC Platinum on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This was disclosed over the weekend by the team's manager Nadir Haroub who said after Wednesday, serious training sessions will begin ahead of two international friendly matches against DR Congo set on January 10th and 13th this year.

"Training sessions started on Saturday with 13 players who joined the camp early but, the squad is expected to be complete after Simba versus Platinum match since we have some players in the Simba team whom we are waiting to join us. "The coach and technical bench are therefore keen to impart skills they have to the players when the brigade will be full," he said.

He added that they are aware about winning demand from Tanzanians as such, "It is our duty as leaders of the team plus players themselves to understand that we have a common goal to do well in all our competitive games.

"What I can say is that we will do whatever possible to shine in the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) since we have got the potential to stamp success," he said.

A 30-member strong squad was recently unveiled by Taifa Stars Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije which will be responsible to fly high the national colours throughout the hot contest.

Tanzania is packed in group D of the competition together with Namibia, Guinea and Zambia whereby the best two top teams in each group will advance into the quarterfinals.

Pundits have since described the group as fair for the country's envoys such that they just need to put in extra effort to excel and be among the key title contenders.

CHAN, which only attract players who trade in their national domestic leagues, is one of the lucrative football competitions on the continent after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The official kick-off date of the contest is from January 16th all the way to February 7th this year where 16 teams will splint for the CHAN championship in Cameroon.

However, some teams like Uganda have already arrived in Cameroon ahead of the competition where they want to tune up themselves before the games start to unfold.