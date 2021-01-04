Tanzania: Seif Tells Zanzibaris to Shun Political Hatred

ZANZIBAR First Vice-President Seif Sharif Hamad has said that political hatred and conflicts should not be allowed to persist in the Isles.

Maalim Seif said such development will have a negative impact on the country's development, urging people to resort to reconciliation already in place.

"Fortunately, we have other things in common- Kiswahili language and culture which can help us strengthen political reconciliation. "We will never move forward if we maintain conflicts," Maalim Seif said yesterday on his second day to Pemba, where he is visiting since his appointment after accepting to work with President Hussein Mwinyi under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

He informed a gathering of people from different groups including people with disabilities, farmers and women that hatred and conflicts in Zanzibar society, driven by political dispute had delayed Zanzibar in achieving its development goals and that the new chapter by Dr Mwinyi and he paves way for a brighter future.

He urged the people in Pemba to support the GNU by burying political divide and hatred, arguing that it is the only way Zanzibar can move forward.

"Our house (Zanzibar) needs peace, stability, tolerance, and unity to make it the best place to live in," said Maalim Seif.

Maalim Seif, a veteran politician in the country who was the runner-up in the October 27/28 General Election, vowed not to reverse to the past after his party ACT-Wazalendo and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) backed the GNU.

He said that despite political and religious differences, Zanzibar could remain united and practice smooth democracy for the benefits of all, warning it is always not easy to restore a country embroiled in political conflicts.

Giving an example on how Zanzibar can flourish without conflicts, he recalled the 2010 to 2015 GNU that the country was stable with people concentrating on development issues instead of politics.

"Let us get back to that life, Yes we can because our leader Dr Mwinyi is showing us the way," he said.

Maalim Seif said that he understands that the October General Election left some people hurt psychologically and physically but said the country must forget the bygone.

"Let that be an issue of the past and allow development to take its course after we agreed for the GNU for the interest of Zanzibar," said Maalim Seif.

He emphasized on unity and equal provision of services at all levels and that everyone should be vigilant against gender based violence, corruption, and bad management in public offices.

Mr Kombo Juma, one of the speakers at the meeting commended Maalim Seif and Dr Mwinyi for their efforts in uniting Zanzibaris.

"We have trust in you and do not let us down in future. We will definitely put aside our grievances if our rights are respected and the government does good for all," he said.