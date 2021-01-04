Africa: Southampton Vs Liverpool - Line-Up, EPL Prediction and Result

Jurgen's Reds make their 2021 EPL bow on the south coast.

It's out with the old and in with the new for Liverpool, who kick off their new year in the English Premier League with a visit to Southampton on Monday.

The reigning champions finished 2020 top of the EPL table despite a pair of minor festive hiccups, drawing first at home to lowly West Brom, then away at Newcastle on Wednesday night.

It has created a nostalgic battle at the summit for Jurgen Klopp and Co, though, as north west rivals Manchester United continue their charge to be the pretenders to the Premier League throne.

A bundle of injury concerns are blighting Klopp's squad, meaning rookie Rhys Williams is expected to carry on in defence here, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all on the sidelines.

Thiago could return from injury at least, while Georginio Wijnaldum had the luxury of a rest in the week.

Southampton could do with a bit of new year's impetus, having gone four games without a win and three without scoring a goal.

It was probably too much to expect Ralph Hasenhuttl's men to maintain their searing form, although they remain right in contention for European qualification.

Danny Ings may well be fit to feature against his old club, although Nathan Redmond and Jannik Vestergaard look set to miss out.

Southampton vs Liverpool: English Premier League Predictions by the numbers

Coming into this game, Southampton has picked up 6 points from the last 5 games, both home and away. That's 1.2 points per game on average. BTTS has landed in just 1 of those games. Southampton has scored 4 times in the last 5 fixtures.

Southampton has put together a good run of form and has now gone 2 games without defeat.

Southampton has kept 3 clean sheets in the last 5 games, conceding 2 goals during this period. Overall this season, their defence has kept a clean sheet on 7 occasions.

Southampton will be looking to keep up the momentum today against Liverpool, having lost just 1 game from the last 5. They have won 1 and drawn 3

Things have not been going that well in front of goal for Southampton recently, with the side failing to score in 3 of the last 5 games. Will the manager change his tactics today, or throw in another forward?

Just 1 of the last 5 games for Southampton has ended with both teams scoring. They have won 1 of those 5 games. Overall, BTTS has landed in 7/16 games for Southampton this season.

Southampton will need to improve their attack if they're to get anything out of this game. They have not scored in the last 3 matches. During the last five games they have scored 4 times and overall this season they have scored 1.56 goals per game.

Coming into this game, Liverpool has picked up 9 points from the last 5 games, both home and away. That's 1.8 points per game on average. BTTS has landed in an intriguing 3 of those games. Liverpool has scored 11 times in the last 5 fixtures.

Superb stuff from Liverpool away from home, where they are currently unbeaten in 6 games. Can they go another game without defeat?

Momentum is really building for Liverpool as they have now gone 12 games without losing. They have won 2 of the last 5 games they have played.

Liverpool is unbeaten in the last 5 games coming into this fixture against Southampton, having won 2 and drawn 3. They have scored 11 goals in those 5 games.

In the last 5 matches for Liverpool, 3 of those games has ended with both teams scoring. This season 11 matches (69% of all matches) involving Liverpool has seen BTTS landing.

Southampton vs Liverpool: Prediction

Prediction methodology explained: The expected win percentage is based off publicly available odds. For example, if a team's odds are 2.30, the expected chance of winning is 43%. If the odds are 1.62 the expected chance of winning is 62% and so on. These are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change. Where there is no value listed, the odds were not available at the time of writing.

Southampton vs Liverpool: EPL starting XI prediction

Probable Southampton Starting XI: Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Theo Walcott, Che Adams, Shane Long.

Probable Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

