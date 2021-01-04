South Africa: We Need to Adopt a Survival and Revival Strategy to Save South Africa's Independent News Media

opinion

We know from the news that South Africans have a lot to worry about, but it's time we started worrying about the state of the news media as well.

Without a vibrant and diverse media holding government and public figures accountable, our democracy cannot function, and without a free flow of information, our economy will not prosper. As one editor put it, "If South Africa loses the media, we lose South Africa."

For too long we have allowed our media to fall into neglect, leaving it to market forces or fate to serve up an ever less nourishing diet of news at a time when we are supposed to be living in the information age.

In order to understand how we came to this point, we need to be reminded of our history. Before 1994, South Africa's media was, like the rest of society, divided on racial and cultural lines.

The Afrikaans press was effectively owned by the governing National Party. The SABC, with its monopoly of the airwaves, was a mouthpiece for the state, which the party controlled.

The tradition of a "free press", limited as it was under apartheid, could be found in sections of the English-language print...