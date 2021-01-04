Kenya: Disquiet At Gor Unhealthy

The current bickering at multiple football league champions Gor Mahia's camp paints a horrible picture of how low Kenyan club football has sunk.

While they should be preparing for the return match of their African Champions League match against visiting CR Belouizdad of Algeria this week, Gor players have been on a go-slow, demanding outstanding salaries.

Gor host the Algerian outfit on Wednesday at the Nyayo National Stadium faced with a "mission impossible" of requiring seven clear goals to overturn the 6-0 thrashing they received on Boxing Day in Algeria.

Just like the mess that highlighted their trip to North Africa for the first leg match, this week's return encounter is also embroiled in controversy and confusion.

Only seven players trained on Saturday at the club's Nairobi grounds as the rest of the team continued with their boycott over the unpaid dues.

That happened as the club's treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo stirred further controversy by reasoning that the team shouldn't have travelled to Algeria and, instead, used the trip's finances to settle salary arrears.

Regrettable comments

Odhiambo also waded into technical matters by blaming the club's stand-in coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo for the huge loss in Algiers. Odhiambo's sentiments were regrettable, retrogressive and only served to drive the wedge in the club's management deeper.

The treasurer's comments, coming hot on the heels of the suspension of Gor Mahia secretary for "going against the constitution" in signing a controversial television broadcast deal, goes to show disharmony in the club's management.

These matters should worry club chairman Ambrose Rachier and those in charge of Kenyan football, generally.

Gor Mahia's seemingly inevitable exit from the Champions League will not only see them lose out on a huge pay for the umpteenth time, but is also bad publicity for the Kenyan game.

With clubs reaching the group stages of the tournament standing to earn Sh58 million, with the eventual winners getting Sh300 million, one would have thought Gor's management and players would firmly fix their eyes on the prize.

It's of no use for Gor Mahia to continue to flatter to deceive. It certainly shows how low our football, generally, has sunk.