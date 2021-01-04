Kenya: Many Pregnant Pupils May Not Resume Learning As Schools Reopen

Back to school - Many pupils won't be able to return to school today due to the high number of Covid-19 pandemic pregnancies, laments Tabby Ogutu. This, she adds, is an issue that shouldn't be taken lightly. "Firstly, schools need to create a conducive environment for this group. There should also be special guidance and counselling units to tackle this menace." Her contact is tabithaogutu18@gmail.com.

New Year wish - Safari guru Ulf Aschan's New Year's wish is, for the next six months, let politicians concentrate on saving the country from Covid-19. "Nobody should be allowed to deliver political messages at funerals, as it is in very bad taste and an insult to grieving families. Kenyan billionaires should contribute a bit of their fortunes to help fight the disease." His contact is ulf@ulfaschansafaris.com.

Plea to landlady - These are difficult economic times due to Covid-19, and that's why Richard Ratemo would have expected his landlady at Roysambu, Nairobi, to be a bit more considerate. "I've delayed the rent for two weeks, as business is down. But she has switched off my electricity and water and wants to lock the house. Who will come to my aid?" His contact is ratemo100@gmail.com.

Visa ban - The UAE visa ban after some Kenyans were found with fake Covid-19 certificates will take a heavy toll on business, notes S.K. Chege. "We must behave responsibly if others are to respect us. True, not all the Kenyans had fake certificates, but only one apple can make all in a basket smell. As Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says, personal responsibility is key." His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.

Languages - The insinuation that inter-ethnic marriages make learning mother tongue unnecessary is one X. N. Iraki won't buy. "Why can't children learn both parents' languages? They learn Kiswahili, English, French, German, Arabic and other languages in school. And, why are our languages not taught at university? Why can't one get a BSc in Dholuo, Taita or Oromo?" His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

