Eritrea: Financial Support to Disadvantaged Families

3 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Financial support was extended to disadvantaged families in Godaif administrative area, Central region.

Accordingly, over 65 thousand Nakfa contributed by affluent individuals in connection with the New Year was extended to 90 disadvantaged families.

At the handing over ceremony, Mr. Tewelde Zeweldi, administrator of the Godaif administrative area, stating that the support was part of the community level support being extended to disadvantaged families indicated that the beneficiary families were identified by the community and area administration.

Beneficiary families on their part expressed gratitude for the support they were provided.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.