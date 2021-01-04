Eritrea: Financial Support to Disadvantaged Families

Asmara — Financial support was extended to disadvantaged families in Godaif administrative area, Central region.

Accordingly, over 65 thousand Nakfa contributed by affluent individuals in connection with the New Year was extended to 90 disadvantaged families.

At the handing over ceremony, Mr. Tewelde Zeweldi, administrator of the Godaif administrative area, stating that the support was part of the community level support being extended to disadvantaged families indicated that the beneficiary families were identified by the community and area administration.

Beneficiary families on their part expressed gratitude for the support they were provided.