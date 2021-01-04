Namibia: Geingob Extends Condolences to Mutjavikua Family

3 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

President Hage Geingob has sent a message of condolence to the family of former Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua after he died at a Grootfontein hospital on Sunday.

"On behalf of the Namibian government, I wish to extend sincere condolences to his wife, the children, and the entire Mutjavikua family," said the president.

Geingob through his social media platform said Mutjavikua played an important role in the liberation of Namibia through mobilising trade unions before the country's independence.

"Mutjavikua played an important role in the liberation of Namibia from apartheid occupation," Geingob remarked. "His contributions to building an independent Namibia in various capacities, including as governor of the Erongo region, are noteworthy."

Mutjavikua (57) is reported to have died while hospitalised with Covid-19. He served as governor of the Erongo region from 2010 to 2020.

