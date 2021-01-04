Namibia: Covid-19 Update

Namibia has recorded 462 new coronavirus infections, two deaths linked to the virus and 124 recoveries over the past day, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the country has 261 people hospitalised with Covid-19, with 41 of those patients being treated in intensive care units.

Of the total new confirmed cases, 177 (38%) are contacts to confirmed cases and 260 (56%) are symptomatic.

"Windhoek cases are sporadically located from all suburbs," Shangula said. "We continue to observe a high number of cases from all the regions especially among the 20 to 49 years age group. Increased number of cases from students, academia, learners and teachers are still being reported during their holidays."

Shangula also said Covid-19 now represented a significant threat to public and private health services in the country as both prevention and treatment capabilities were being severely affected.

"The central concern created for our health system is the need for critical care services. Therefore, as we navigate through the new year, let's mask up, sanitise and clean our hands, avoid gatherings and minimise non-essential trips," he added.

The country's Covid-19 pandemic figures are now as follows.

Confirmed cases: 25 116

Recoveries: 21 055

Active cases: 3 843

Deaths: 215