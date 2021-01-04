Kenya/Algeria: Gor Players Refuse to Train for Belouizdad Game

Gor Mahia could struggle to field a team in Wednesday's Caf Africa Champions League rematch against Algeria's CR Belouizdad of Algeria amid reports the team is on strike. Again.

The Kenyan champions lost the first leg 6-0 in Algiers on Boxing Day and need to score seven answered goals to progress to the group stage of the lucrative continental club competition.

The team that qualifies will earn Sh60 million with the tournament winners assured at least Sh250 million.

The confident Algerians are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Sunday but Gor stand-in coach Sammy Omollo is a worried man.

"I doubt if those boys can come back to the pitch for any training session if they are not paid. The issue is tough because the club also has no money and we may end up playing with only available players who have not even trained," said Omollo.

Separately, a section of the club players told Nairobi News they will not attend any training session ahead of the match as they continue to demand their unpaid dues.

K'Ogalo players have not trained since the CR Belouizdad match even after the Mashemeji derby game against arch-rivals AFC Leopards originally slated for Saturday was postponed to give them ample preparation time.

Other players also revealed that during the January transfer window they may opt to leave and sign for other clubs which, at least are prompt in salary payment however little it is.

"I will not go back to the pitch and honour any game if the club doesn't pay me my dues. I was really ridiculed by my family members that despite playing for a big club, I couldn't do any shopping for them during the holidays," said an influential senior player in the squad who wished not to be named.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another player said he did not have any motivation to train and was disturbed by thoughts of clearing debts and looking for school fees for his dependants.

"People are on my neck because I borrowed and promised to refund when I get paid I am really disturbed and don't know what to do since even my rent is in arrears. I am thinking of leaving for another financially stable club even if it participates in the lower league," said another.

The situation has been made worse by a bitter fight involving the club's long-serving chairman Ambrose Rachier and secretary Stephen Ocholla.