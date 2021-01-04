Tanzania: Central Bank Depicts Zanzibar's Economic Slowdown

31 December 2020
The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)
By Padili Mikomangwa

The Tanzanian central bank (Bank of Tanzania - BoT) published a detailed economic bulletin for the quarter ending September 2020, which showed Zanzibar's economy taking a nosedive contracting by 2 per cent compared to a growth rate of 5.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter in 2019. Zanzibar--the semi-autonomous region of Tanzania, is taking various [... ]

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

Already have an account? Sign in!

Sign in

Read the original article on The Exchange.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Exchange

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.