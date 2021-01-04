Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Has Emerged From 2020 Stronger, Says Sanwo-Olu

Following the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state has emerged from the challenges stronger and more confident.

This is as that state is set to inaugurate 377 projects embarked upon before and after the COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor stated this at the 2021 hybrid edition of the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service held at Lagos House Ikeja, even as he noted that the challenges did disrupt the state's economy while also crippling and threatened its existence.

"As a state, we cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the blows dealt to us last year. First there was the COVID-19 pandemic, of which our dear State has been the national epicenter, and then there was the incalculable violence and destruction we suffered during the course of protests hijacked protests in October 2020.

"Either one of these two tragedies could have completely disrupted and crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them. And we did not only survive, we triumphed, and we can look back and say that we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the inherent greatness and resilience of our state.

"The theme of this year's thanksgiving service, In Everything Give Thanks, has been inspired by Psalms 50 verse 23, which says, "Whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God."

"It is a very pertinent theme and message, as it speaks to the need for us to continually be appreciative of the wondrous works of the Lord. Now even more than ever before, God deserves our fullest gratitude.

"We are grateful not because everything has happened the way we would like it, but because in all things it is our responsibility to show gratitude.

"We have gone through a very difficult year, battled a pandemic, lost loved ones, lost valuable property, been deprived of enormous economic opportunity, but we have come out on the other side, alive and inspired to face the future with faith and positive expectation."

He assured the people of Lagos that they are going to see renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards, saying over 377 projects slated for inauguration across the state over the next few months.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 continues to ravage, Governor Sanwo-Olu has extended the stay-at- home order for all state Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below.

The new order asked them to resume duty Monday, January 18, 2021 instead of today. The governor said that is part of moves to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as first responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.

Muri-Okunola also urged all staff to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all Public Servants in the State via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45a.m on Monday, January 4, 2021.

While maintaining that the service will hold online due to COVID-19, the HoS wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.