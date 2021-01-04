Zimbabwe: Mine Workers Want Closed Mines Placed Under Judicial Management

THE Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDMWU) has called on the government to protect workers and ensure all mines that have been shut down under unclear circumstances are placed under judicial management.

The ZDAMWU general-secretary, Justice Chinhema told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday that a majority of mines that were closed in recent were done so by investors holding on to them for speculative purposes.

"Mines that are closed for speculative purposes or any other unexplained reasons such as, the Golden Quarry in Shurugwi, Maligreen in Silobela, and Empress Mine in Mashaba amongst others will not be spared as we are going to take the investors to task. We believe there is no justification for not operating; job creation is what we want to see as well as saving the current jobs," Chinhema said.

Thousands of workers have lost their jobs following the closure of these mines.

Chinhema said ZDAMWU was fighting to resuscitate the troubled mines.

"In the process of trying to make sure that all closed mines are resuscitated, we have successfully placed Redwin Mine in Penhalonga under corporate rescue with new investors already on site. Lynx Mine in Karoi went through a court process, and we are waiting for the judgment for its placement under corporate rescue," he said.

The union has also applied for two mines in Kwekwe and Chinhoyi to be placed under judicial management.

"We have further applied to place Indarama/Pan Reef Mine in Kwekwe, Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi under corporate rescue after failing to recapitalise them, and poor management systems at the mines that can operate viably and offer our people jobs," he said.

Chinhema condemned the action taken by the Shabanie and Mashaba mines administrator of evicting former workers from their company houses whilst the company still owed them outstanding salaries and terminal benefits.

"ZDAMWU will begin doing the same to mines such as Shabanie and Mashaba where we believe the current administrator has overstayed his mandate and no longer saves the interests of the workers, but only to quench his thirst for money. "Today he is busy together with a failed or tired management team, evicting former workers without paying them their outstanding benefits," he said.