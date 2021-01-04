Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Govt Hospitals Not Overwhelmed - Mohadi

4 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

ACTING President Kembo Mohadi has denied the government is overwhelmed by the recent surge in new Covid-19 cases amid reports that public hospitals had run out of oxygen and ventilated beds.

Responding to a question from NewZimbabwe.com Sunday on the situation in public hospitals such as Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe and other Covid-19 referral centres, Mohadi disputed reports that patients were dying due to lack of oxygen and ventilated beds at public hospitals.

"Let's avoid speculation. Did you see that situation or you were told by someone? Go and do enough research on that to see if what people are saying is true or not," said Mohadi while addressing the media at his Munhumutapa government offices in Harare.

Meanwhile, Mohadi has appealed to Zimbabweans observe the reintroduced Covid-19 lockdown regulations and condemned people presenting fake negative results adding they exposed innocent citizens to the scourge.

"We appeal to you fellow Zimbabweans that whilst scientists are working on a vaccine, it remains imperative that you and l adhere to the stipulated measures," he said.

"The dishonesty of representing fake Civid-19 results is criminal and detrimental to the very fabric of society and far removed from Ubuntu. This has led to a surge in infections."

On Saturday VP Constantino Chiwenga announced the government was put the country on total lockdown to halt the spread of the pandemic, which Sunday saw new Covid-19 cases rising from 407 Saturday to 774 new cases.

At least three deaths were recorded Sunday bringing the death toll to 380 while confirmed cases are now at 15 265 with 11 574 recoveries.

