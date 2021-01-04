Nigeria: Lagos Postpones School Resumption Till Further Notice

Public and private primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are not reopening today, as earlier announced.

The spokesman, Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, blamed the development on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please, recall that the Ministry of Education earlier announced 4th of January as resumption date for the second term 2020/2021 academic session, but this has since been overtaken by the turn of events due to the recent waves of COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result of the spike in Coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Governor announced the indefinite closure of all schools. To this end, kindly be informed that a new date of resumption will be announced as soon as possible", Abayomi stated.

Recall that following spike in COVID-19 cases, the Federal Government said all schools should be shut down till January 18 to know the trend the development is taking before deciding to reopen schools or not.