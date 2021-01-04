Angola: Covid-19 - Health Ministry to Receive 4,000 Quick Tests

2 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ministry of Health (MINSA) said that it will receive four thousand new covid-19 rapid tests on Monday, January 04.

The sector also announced 50,000 disposable caps and 300,000 type II surgical masks.

Estimated at 378, 179 Euros, the European Union offer includes 30,000 II R masks, 44,000 KN95 masks, 100,000 disposable shoe protectors, 8,000 disposable vinyl gloves, 475 "Level I" protective suits, 475 "Level protective suits II "I, 950 goggles and 15,000 visors.

The offer will be received by Angolan minister of Health, Sílvia Lutukuta, during a symbolic ceremony that will take place at the Central Purchase and Supply of Medicines and Medical Resources of Angola (CECOMA).

The National Authorising Officer of the European Development Fund and Minister of Economy and Planning Sérgio dos Santos, and the Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation in Angola Jeannette Seppen, are expected to handover the donation.

The assistance is part of the implementation of Addendum No. 4 of the Angola/EU Budget Programme and Support for National Authorising Officer.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

