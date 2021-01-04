Angola: Girabola2021 - Progress Play Out Goalless Draw

Luanda — Progress do Sambizanga played out goalless draw with the host Baixa de Cassange in the opening of the second round of the national first division football championship Girabola2021 on Saturday in Malanje province.

The match marked the debut of the Progresso do Sambizanga after the postponement of the inaugural match with Libolo.

The two teams add up the first point in the standings, with Progreso, temporarily, in 10th place, while Baixa de Cassange ranking 16th.

Sunday matches will oppose Desportivo da Huíla-Ferroviário do Huambo, Santa Rita-Caála and Interclube-Williete de Benguela.

The matches between Cuando Cubango FC - 1º de Agosto and Sagrada Esperaça da Lunda Norte - Sporting de Cabinda have been postponed due to 1º de Agosto and Sagrada Esperança participation in the African competition

