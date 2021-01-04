Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports Deaths Again After a Short Respite

2 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — After two days straight without Covid-19 death, Angolan health authorities again announced two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as the infections push national tally to 17, 608.

The deaths occurred in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, involving two Angolan citizens (a man and a woman), aged 68 and 80 respectively.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, the country reported in the last 24 hours, 40 new cases.

Of this number, 15 for Luanda, Zaire with 14, Lunda Norte (04) and Huambo (04), while Benguela, Cabinda and Cuanza Norte with one case each, said Franco Mufinda to the Daily Covid-19 update session held on Saturday.

The ages of newly infected people range from 11 to 64 years old, 25 male and 15 female.

He also announced 43 recoveries, 39 in Luanda and four in Moxico, aged between 11 and 73 years old.

The deaths occurred in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, involving two Angolan citizens (a man and a woman), aged 68 and 80 respectively.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, the country reported in the last 24 hours, 40 new cases.

Of this number, 15 for Luanda, Zaire with 14, Lunda Norte (04) and Huambo (04), while Benguela, Cabinda and Cuanza Norte with one case each, said Franco Mufinda to the Daily Covid-19 update session held on Saturday.

The ages of newly infected people range from 11 to 64 years old, 25 male and 15 female.

He also announced 43 recoveries, 39 in Luanda and four in Moxico, aged between 11 and 73 years old.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.