Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports Deaths Again After a Short Respite

Luanda — After two days straight without Covid-19 death, Angolan health authorities again announced two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as the infections push national tally to 17, 608.

The deaths occurred in the provinces of Luanda and Huambo, involving two Angolan citizens (a man and a woman), aged 68 and 80 respectively.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, the country reported in the last 24 hours, 40 new cases.

Of this number, 15 for Luanda, Zaire with 14, Lunda Norte (04) and Huambo (04), while Benguela, Cabinda and Cuanza Norte with one case each, said Franco Mufinda to the Daily Covid-19 update session held on Saturday.

The ages of newly infected people range from 11 to 64 years old, 25 male and 15 female.

He also announced 43 recoveries, 39 in Luanda and four in Moxico, aged between 11 and 73 years old.

