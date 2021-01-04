Angola: New Year - Over 470 Stereos Seized in Luanda

3 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 477 stereos were seized in several municipalities of Luanda province over New Year's Eve and early hours of 2021, police have said.

Police said the seizures were made due to the contraventions of the Presidential Decree on Situation of Public Calamity, aimed to halt the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The owners of the equipments are required to pay fines to recover their means, said the spokesman for provincial police command, Nestor Goubel.

The means were used in clandestine parties held in backyards, restaurants and streets, as well as gatherings at home with more than 15 people.

Tacking stock of the police activity on Saturday, Nestor Goubel said during the operation the police also seized three Akm rifles and 16 grams of cannabis.

