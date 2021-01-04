Zimbabwe: Highlights of Vice President Chiwenga's Press Statement On Lockdown

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga Saturday evening reintroduced stricter lockdown measures, which will see all workers, save for essential services, not allowed to go to work during the 30-day period.

Chiwenga, who doubles as the health minister, also announced the following measures:

Stiff lockdown with immediate effect

Only essential services to remain open

Gatherings of not more than 30 people at funerals

Weddings, funerals, gyms, restaurants, bars banned for 30 days

Correct wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand sanitisation and temp checks to be strictly enforced

Other commercial services mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate as before

Open from 8am and close at 3pm

People must stay at home save for buying food or medicines.

Curfew 6pm to 6am

Air transport to continue as before

Formal business and registered informal traders suspended for 30 days

Only exam classes are to open now

facilities and national parks to operate subject to usual health conditions

Cross boarded traders banned save for commercial and transit cargo for essential and critical services

Restaurants and bars closed for 30 days.