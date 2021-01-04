Nigeria: Best Time for Anthony Joshua to Fight Fury Is Now - Oboh

As Eddie Hearn, manager and promoter of WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and Bob Arum, manager of his WBC counterpart, Tyson Fury, continue to put heads together concerning the forthcoming unification bout between their wards, boxing enthusiasts across the world can't wait for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The winner of that bout, which is being planned for later this year, will emerge as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world after taking the five belts in that class.

Former British and Commonwealth Light-heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh said he expects to see the best of boxing in the modern era from the two famous pugilist when the fight eventually takes place.

Oboh, a former WBA Inter-Continental light heavyweight champion, said: "At the moment, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are the best boxers in their class.

"Both boxers are at their best now, given their performances against their last opponents. One hopes they will maintain the high standards they have shown so far."

After watching Joshua defeat Kubrat Pulev last month, Oboh maintained that, in boxing, like any other sport, an athlete could witness a dip in form as it is always "very difficult to maintain form throughout".

"Even the great Mohammed Alli struggled in some of his title defence," the former boxer recalled, adding, "as things appear now, I believe this is the best time for Joshua to take on Fury.

"The sooner the fight holds, the better for both Joshua and his teeming fans."

Writing in a guest column for Boxing News, Joshua said: "How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it's happening.

"I'm taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years.

"I've been chasing this road to 'undisputed' and when the time is right I'll announce it and I'll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand."

