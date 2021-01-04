Zimbabwe: Harrison Curses His Luck

FORMER Highlanders coach Mark Harrison has confessed that he has been relaxing at his base in the UK awaiting a signal from the Bulawayo giants who have, however, decided against retaining him.

Harrison's contract with Bosso was suspended mid-last year by mutual consent after the giants' benefactors hit hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Briton was being paid in foreign currency by some businessmen whose ventures in Botswana, South Africa and other countries were adversely affected by the effects of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Consequently, the former Harare City gaffer's contract was suspended and he has been holed in his homeland awaiting for things to get better.

With Premiership teams allowed to start training three months ago with a proposed mini-tournament on the cards last month which, however, didn't materialise, it was looking increasingly likely that Harrison would be summoned back to Bulawayo.

But the club, which also lost their principal financial backers in NetOne at the height of a national lockdown last year, have since appointed former Harrison's understudy Mandla Mpofu to the hot seat.

The decision, though somehow expected, caught Harrison almost unawares and he is now pondering over his next move.

He told The Herald from his base that he has already started applying for a new job and has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Zimbabwe.

He said he was looking forward to a fruitful reign at Highlanders and he would consider coaching there when the situation normalises.

Harrison said this is yet another blow after his unceremonious departure from Harare City late in 2019 where he had built a strong team.

"I really don't know what's next, I was hoping to return to Highlanders but unfortunately their financial situation is in dire straits," said Harrison.

"Obviously, I would like to return (to Highlanders) one day but I am not sure if that will materialise."

He said he was relaxing as he was confident Bosso would call him back.

"I was holding on for Highlanders so now I have started to put out my CV to other opportunities, let's wait and see what comes.

"If I get the opportunity to be back in Zimbabwe I would be grateful and I am willing to do so."

While Harrison has been left in a difficult position given he expected to be summoned back at Bosso, the Bulawayo side may as well lose out on the huge opportunity that came with the Briton being at the helm of their technical team.

Harrison was in the process of negotiating with English Championship side Nottingham Forest with a view for a twinning arrangement between the two-time European champions and Highlanders.

The deal, like what was the case with Harare City, could as well die a natural death with Harrison, who was the chief negotiator now out of the picture.

Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa, who is in the books of Nottingham Forest, was earmarked to become the ambassador of the twinning deal.

Meanwhile, Mpofu won't be able to start pre-season as early as had been scheduled after the Sports Commission banned all sporting activities until January 31 after which associations will be required to reapply for exemptions.

This comes after authorities intensified measures to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 ailment in the face of increasing infections and deaths being recorded in the country.