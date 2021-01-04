South Africa: A Long and Slow Legislative Pipeline Awash With Amendments, Some Vital

analysis

Aside from passing money bills - laws giving effect to budgets - Parliament's legislative work in 2020 ploughed through the backlog and chased Constitutional Court deadlines. It's all been a bit messy.

Of the 19 bills Parliament passed in 2020, nine are must-do Budget laws, with two others ensuring Covid-19 tax relief. Eight laws, some dating back years, are in the president's inbox, awaiting signature.

In the last days of the 2020 parliamentary calendar the National Assembly passed four bills and sent them to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) pending action in 2021. The Election Laws Amendment Bill which, among other things, brings the voters' roll in line with the protection of personal information regimen, is urgent - it must be in place before the 2021 municipal poll.

Four other bills sent to the NCOP were sent back with changes and must return to the National Assembly for adoption before being passed by Parliament.

While 2020 bills were dominated by often technical amendments, many laws brought about crucial changes, such as the Civil Union Amendment Act, which bans Home Affairs officials from refusing to marry same-sex couples.

Some amendment legislation was necessary because of Constitutional Court rulings.

The Prescription...