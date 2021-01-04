Nigeria: Govt Backs Demolition of Kaduna Sex Party House, Says Sex Tourism Is Anathema to Nigeria's Culture

The Federal Government, through the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe has expressed support for the demolition of a house slated as venue for a sex party in Kaduna State.

The house located in sabon Tasha, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis was demolished by Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency, KADUSPA, on the orders of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who was miffed at the public show of disrespect for Nigerian culture and total disregard to public good.

Runsewe, whose agency last year had a running battle with cross dresser influencers and social deviants, particularly Bobrisky, nailing the spread of defiant influence, said that Governor El Rufai deserves kudos for the prompt response to the disgusting sex party in the state by promptly demolishing the building as a warning to others in the wings.

According to him, "But for this intervention by the governor, Kaduna State possibly would have become the new capital and destination for sex tourism in Nigeria, leading to social disconnect and dislocations with drug peddling in town and our children destroyed in the process. In 1992, Senegal and Uganda, experienced massive influx of sex tourists and immediately took hard measures to curb it because if left unchecked, sex tourism will damage the spiritual, moral and Cultural values of any society and there's no sentiment about dealing with it as Governor El Rufai has done."

"There is the need for Nigerian leaders and parents to monitor closely what their children are up to and quickly nip untoward attitudes and activities in the bud. Certainly, Governor El Rufai has vindicated our position on the need to stop and arrest the unfortunate presence and foreign behavioral influence threatening our culture and tradition."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I am sure with the pulling down of the house for the sex party, sufficient signals have been sent to other deviants, their sponsors and publics. The law of this country must be applied to the fullest to stop this rage from the pit of darkness.

"This is how Boko Haram and yahoo yahoo (cyber crime) started and before we know it, our society, the young people left to drink from the polluted waters of social vices which have left us struggling on all fronts. So, let those who are angry at the response of Governor El Rufai go and check out various campaigns mounted against sex tourism by United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO,; and the Universal Federation of Travel Agencies, UFTA."

Runsewe, who also doubles as President, Africa Region World Craft Council (WCC), disclosed that NCAC will be reviewing and reviving the campaign to promote the true Nigerian Cultural values, targeting the youths and the older generation, in order to rid Nigeria of devilish plans to destroy the young persons and their future wellbeing.

"Our culture no doubt is under threat from all sides but with what Governor Nasir El Rufai has done in kaduna, I am convinced that we shall battle the demons of immoral living and enemies of our Culture and tradition to a standstill", he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria