South Africa: The Debt That Can't Be Measured, and the Guilt That Can't Be Paid Off

3 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Inge Kühne

Can white South Africans repay the debt for apartheid, and should they?

If you are a white South African, you are often reminded of your debt: when you see black poverty and when you listen to stories of hardship due to apartheid and the legacy thereof; when you study matric results and crime statistics, which often look better in formerly white areas; when you read the posters at political rallies calling for the death of Boere; when you hear politicians calling for white people to "go back" to where they come from and to give the land back.

Apartheid was a crime perpetuated deliberately over generations and it caused irrevocable damage to millions of people alive today.

I was a beneficiary of that crime and so are most of my friends and every member of my family. For that we owe a debt.

It is a debt that has no quantum. It has no payment date. It is not even clear who it should be paid to. Because it is so vaguely defined, there is no end to this debt.

Some white people find relief by leaving the country. If you don't see the consequences of the damage, you can...

