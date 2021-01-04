Nigeria: Kenny Fasipe Drops New Single to Mark Birthday

Those who have reservations about rock music will definitely be singing a different tune after listening to Kenny Fasipe's new single which hits the airwaves on his birthday, Wednesday, January 8, 2021.

Titled, 'Mo Dupe' (thank you), the single, presented in both Yoruba and English languages, is part of what the artist has put together to appreciate the Almighty God for adding one more year to his life.

As a gifted music producer and Managing Director of Glory Music which houses the online radio, Glory Vibes Radio, Kenny Fasipe's 'Mo Dupe' is original and takes an innovative rock form that is highly soul-inspiring, signifying an exceedingly brilliant musician.

Kenny Fasipe who was born into the musical family of late Reverend and Deaconess S.B Fasipe, married to a Classical and Choral soprano Singer Olasumbo, is most grateful to God for giving him highly gifted musical children - Temmy, Sammy, Precious, David, Goodness, and Mercy (twins) who are now vocalists and multi-instrumentalists.

As to why he chose the music genre that is rare in this clime which has also been stereotyped as satanic, the compelling lyricist said:

"When I started writing the song, it was the genre that just came with it in my mind. I didn't struggle with it. I just let it flow, and it ended up beautiful.

"Rock is very rare as you know, especially in this part of the world, because it's kind of noisy. So, people believe it's the music of the devil. But I have come to realize that it is even the best genre to worship God.

"Rock in Yoruba is not common at all. But when I started writing the song and was singing it in my Yoruba language, I was actually crying as I wrote."

Explaining why the single will be released on his birthday, Fasipe said, "I am someone who has been enjoying the grace of God in so many ways. I just want to celebrate this birthday with the release to appreciate what God has done for me. Like I said, I was crying as I was writing the song. I just realized how much good God has been to me."

Agreeing that people have a negative mindset towards rock because "Devil was the one that hijacked" rock music, the multi-instrumentalist, musicologist, composer, and music director, however, said, "I am sure they will change their mind after listening to this one."

The single, 'Mo Dupe', will be released on the artiste's birthday January 8, 2021, by Geetunes, one of the best Digital Distribution Company for Music under Glory Music Label for free download. It will also be available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and all major digital music distributors all over the world.

"Music is not just about money, especially gospel music. Our primary mission is to reach out to the world first, then, the money will come. I want everybody to be blessed by the track," Kenny gave an explanation on why the single is to be downloaded free.

Vanguard News Nigeria