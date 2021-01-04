South Africa: Looking At Your Money With 2020 Hindsight

3 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

It's safe to say no one is sorry to see the back of 2020. While we sombrely welcome 2021 in the comfort of our own homes (curfew is 10pm for restaurants and you need to be home by 11pm), this is a good time to reflect on how 2020 changed the way we view and handle our finances.

First published by Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

Retrenchment

According to StatsSA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey, more than two million South Africans lost their jobs in the second quarter of 2020 - during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns. When companies are faced with budget cuts, they often opt to cut independent contractors and freelancers before looking to retrench permanent staff. As a freelancer, I was effectively "retrenched" twice in the space of a year.

What did we learn?

While it may yet be early days and many are still trying to patch their finances together, we may see an uptick in the number of retrenchment insurance policies being taken up in years to come. Old Mutual reported paying out R10-million in retrenchment cover in 2019 and one can only surmise that this figure would have increased in 2020.

Life insurance

George Kolbe,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

