Nigeria: I've Never Compromised in Public Service - Moghalu

Lagos — Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has been conferred with the Nnewi traditional chieftaincy title of "Ifek'ego Nnewi" (Greater than money) by the Igwe of Nnewi, HRH Dr Kenneth Orizu III.

The title was conferred by the monarch of the kingdom at a colourful ceremony in Nnewi during the Igwe Orizu's 57th annual Ofala festival.

With this recognition, Moghalu is now a member of the prestigious Body of Titled Chiefs of Nnewi, one of Nigeria's most dynamic commercial towns.

In a statement released on Sunday, Moghalu said: "My new title is a strong statement of my values in life. Integrity matters more than money. In public service for the world and for my country, I have never compromised it. It matters what we teach our society and how we are remembered.

"The recognition matters also because my traditional ruler showed appreciation for my humble contributions to my hometown. This encourages me to remain on the track of service," he said.