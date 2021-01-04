Nigeria: I've Never Compromised in Public Service - Moghalu

4 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has been conferred with the Nnewi traditional chieftaincy title of "Ifek'ego Nnewi" (Greater than money) by the Igwe of Nnewi, HRH Dr Kenneth Orizu III.

The title was conferred by the monarch of the kingdom at a colourful ceremony in Nnewi during the Igwe Orizu's 57th annual Ofala festival.

With this recognition, Moghalu is now a member of the prestigious Body of Titled Chiefs of Nnewi, one of Nigeria's most dynamic commercial towns.

In a statement released on Sunday, Moghalu said: "My new title is a strong statement of my values in life. Integrity matters more than money. In public service for the world and for my country, I have never compromised it. It matters what we teach our society and how we are remembered.

"The recognition matters also because my traditional ruler showed appreciation for my humble contributions to my hometown. This encourages me to remain on the track of service," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bobi Wine 'Restrained', Then Forcibly Airlifted Home
Bushmeat Now Legally On Sale in Tanzania
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.